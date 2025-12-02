Japanese Film Festival 2025: Full city list from Hyderabad to Noida

The Japan Foundation is delighted to announce the return of the Japanese Film Festival (JFF) 2025–26, one of India’s most anticipated cultural events celebrating the richness, creativity, and cinematic brilliance of Japan. This year, the festival will travel across eight cities—Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Noida, and Kolkata—bringing an exciting lineup of films to audiences from December 2025 to January 2026.

Since its launch in India in 2017, JFF has become a much-loved platform for showcasing Japanese cinema in all its diversity—heartfelt dramas, timeless classics, thought-provoking stories, uplifting comedies, and world-famous anime. The festival continues its mission of deepening cultural understanding, fostering meaningful exchanges, and sharing the magic of Japanese storytelling with audiences across India.

This year’s lineup features a dynamic mix of titles, including AKIRA, PETALS AND MEMORIES, SHOWTIME 7, THE BOY AND THE DOG, ANGRY SQUAD: The Civil Servant and the Seven Swindlers, Sunset Sunrise, 366 DAYS, 6 Lying University Students, and Teasing Master Takagi-san—promising something special for every kind of film lover.

Screenings will take place at PVR INOX cinemas, offering a big-screen experience that allows audiences to enjoy Japanese films exactly as they’re meant to be seen.

Hyderabad: 12–14 December 2025

Pune: 12–14 December 2025

Mumbai: 19–21 December 2025

Bengaluru: 19–21 December 2025

Kochi: 9–11 January 2026

Ahmedabad: 9–11 January 2026

Noida: 16–18 January 2026

Kolkata: 23–25 January 2026

Audiences can look forward to an engaging season of cinema that celebrates artistry, imagination, and the enduring cultural connection between India and Japan.