Japan’s Defence Minister inspects Guard of Honour

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 21st August 2024 2:37 pm IST
New Delhi: Japan's Defence Minister Minoru Kihara inspects the Tri-Services Guard of Honour, at South Block in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Japan’s Defence Minister Minoru Kihara after inspecting the Tri-Services guard of honour at the South Block, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being greeted by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi as he arrives for the Tri-Services guard of honour for Japan’s Defence Minister Minoru Kihara at the South Block, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Japan’s Defence Minister Minoru Kihara after the latter was presented the Tri-Services guard of honour at the South Block, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

