Jashn-E-Bazaar: Over 70 stalls to dot Dr Foodie’s expo in Hyderabad

Just one more day for one of the most-exciting Ramzan expos of Hyderabad, ‘Jashn-E-Bazaar’ to come alive. Hosted by the city’s popular food blogger Dr Ahmed Ashfaq aka Dr Foodie, the mini-exhibition is all set to take place on April 17, Sunday at GM Garden, Nanalnagar.

With over 70 stalls including several food venues, Jashn-E-Bazaar will begin at 4 p.m. in the evening and will pull down its curtains by 2 a.m. in the night.

In his reminder call, Dr Foodie said, “Hyderabadis come down to indulge in a night full of fun, lip smacking food and an amazing shopping experience. Mai bhi rahunga ap bhi aaye. Apka intezaar rahega. See you there!”

From an amazing collection of modest clothing and ethnic wear to exquisite jewelry designs, the expo is going to offer visitors a wide array of options to choose from.

Foodies who want to experience different cuisines can head to Jashn-E-Bazaar tomorrow that is going to offer a fine selection of traditional Arabian, Italian and Hyderabadi cuisine.

If ‘art’ is more up your alley, then this expo is going to be the best spot for you as you will get to see gallery showcasing unique artworks on display.

As the date gets closer, you all must be waiting for the last minute info and updates. But fret not! We’ve got your back. Here’s exhibitors list that you can expect at Jashn-E-Bazaar tomorrow. Scroll and check.

KhansLand

Juices and More

Mir’s Fashion Designer

La Saani Kitchen

Sultan Turkish Baklava

Nitro Grill

Hydrostan

Noor Abaya

Shahi Kebab

Soorkh By Amreen

Sherton Restaurant

Food Track

Imperial Sweet House

Pearls and Threads

Earthnique Jewelry

And many more….

What are your waiting for? Put on your shoes and just get ready for one of most exciting and entertaining upcoming events of Hyderabad!

