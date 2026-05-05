Mumbai: All eyes are on the Rohit Shetty-hosted adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. After a year-long sabbatical, the adrenaline-pumping series is finally set to return to screens. Colors TV has already unveiled the names of 12 contestants who will be seen taking on daring stunts this season.

The new edition will feature a mix of fresh faces and popular returning celebrities, making the competition even more exciting. As the contestant list goes viral, fans are eager to know more about their favourite stars. Among the many questions trending online, one stands out, who is the richest contestant this season?

Jasmin Bhasin is richest in KKK 15

As per available online estimates, Jasmin Bhasin tops the list with an impressive net worth of around Rs 41 crore, making her the richest contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Jasmin has built a strong financial portfolio over the years through successful television projects, reality shows, and brand endorsements. She rose to fame with shows like Tashan-e-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak, and further boosted her popularity with Bigg Boss 14. Apart from acting, she has leveraged social media influence, collaborated with top brands, and diversified her income streams helping her build a growing financial empire.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants net worth

Here’s a look at the estimated net worth of all confirmed contestants:

Jasmin Bhasin – Rs 41 crore

Avika Gor – Rs 30–35 crore

Rubina Dilaik – Rs 30–31 crore

Rithvik Dhanjani – Around Rs 25 crore

Karan Wahi – Rs 15–20 crore

Gaurav Khanna – Rs 11–18 crore

Orry – Over Rs 10 crore

Ruhaanika Dhawan – Around Rs 8 crore

Vishal Aditya Singh – Rs 6–7 crore

Harsh Gujral – Rs 6–12 crore

Avinash Mishra – Rs 5–7 crore

Farrhana Bhatt – Rs 1.5–3 crore

Shagun Sharma – Data not available

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is expected to premiere in early July on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar. The shoot will take place in South Africa, known for its rugged terrain and challenging stunt locations, and is expected to continue for nearly a month.

With such a strong lineup, the excitement is already sky-high. Which contestant are you rooting for this season? Let us know!

Note: Net worths mentioned are as per recent updates and publicly available reports.