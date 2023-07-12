Jaw-Dropping price of Shahid Afridi’s daughter’s wedding dress!

Hyderabad: Legendary Pakistani cricketer, Shahid Afridi recently took to his Instagram to joyfully announce his daughter Aqsa Afridi’s wedding, sharing a heartfelt note alongside touching and beautiful photographs from the ceremony.

Aqsa got married to Naseer last year in December in an intimate nikah ceremony. The official rukhsati (an event when the bride officially moves to her husband’s house) took place on July 7, Friday in Karachi, Pakistan.

In an emotional social media post, Shahid Afridi wrote, “Meri pyari beti- it seems like yesterday when I cradled you in my arms – and on that day, I promised myself I would never leave your side. Although you’re about to begin a new chapter in your life, you’ll always have my heart because I’m the man who loved you first. May Allah keep you both under His Divine protection and give you the chance to create a beautiful life together. Ameen”.

People loved the photographs, which quickly went viral. However, what truly caught our attention was her beautiful wedding dress and its whopping price tag.

Aqsa looked very lovely in her wedding dress, without a doubt.

Shahid Afridi’s daughter’s lavish wedding outfit

According to various reports, Aqsa’s extremely gorgeous deep red, fully embellished bridal outfit, which is from the collection of Republic Women’s Wear by Sana Sikandar Khan, is worth Rs 750,000 (PKR).

Aqsa’s beautiful reception gown

The grey-blue gown touching the ground was also from the same designer as the wedding dress. Her Valima reception where she was adorned in Ann’s elegant long bridal gown, apparently cost Rs 850,000 (PKR).

Well, we’re not complaining! It’s her special day!

Shahid Afridi is married to Nadia Afridi. The duo got married in the year 2000 and are dotting parents to five daughters – Aqsa, Ansha, Arwa, Ajwa and Asmara.