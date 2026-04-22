Hyderabad: After a spectacular 2024 with back-to-back blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for another major cinematic venture. Following his upcoming film King, reports suggest that SRK will return to the high-octane action franchise with a sequel to Jawan.

Jawan 2 Script Locked

According to India Today, Shah Rukh Khan is focusing on wrapping up King currently. Once he is done with it, he may move on to Jawan 2. The report suggests that Jawan 2 has moved beyond the ideation stage, and the script was recently locked after months of development. A source informed the portal, “A script and idea for Jawan 2 had been in the works for a while. A few weeks ago, the script was finalised. SRK will begin work on the film after completing King.”

The first Jawan film, directed by Atlee, became one of India’s highest-grossing films, collecting over Rs. 1,100 crore worldwide. The story featured Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone also appeared in an extended cameo. The film earned SRK his first National Award for Best Actor.

The makers are reportedly searching for a strong antagonist for the sequel. “The team is looking to lock an A-lister from the South as the villain,” the source added, hinting at a pan-India appeal similar to the first film. Fans can expect a larger scale, more intense action, and a continuation of the universe established in the original.

Cameo in Atlee’s Raaka

In addition to Jawan 2, Shah Rukh Khan may appear in a cameo in Atlee’s upcoming film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. Reports suggest that SRK has agreed to play a brief role due to his association with the director and the actors.

Jawan 2 is expected to go on floors next year, marking another collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee. With a locked script, a powerful villain in the making, and SRK’s unmatched star power, expectations for the sequel are already sky-high. Fans will first witness Shah Rukh on-screen with King, releasing on December 24, 2026, before he returns to the action-packed world of Jawan.