Jawan advance bookings to begin from THIS date in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Fans across the world are eagerly waiting for the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Jawan’. Starring Nayanthara in the female lead role, the film is set to hit the screens on September 7 and the Jawan mania has already started. Directed by Atlee, the film stars Vijay Sethupati in an important role. Thalapathy Vijay and Deepika Padukone will be seen making cameo appearances.

Jawan Event In Chennai And Advance Bookings

Reportedly, the makers of Jawan are following the promotional strategy of Pathaan and will be hosting only one event ahead of the movie’s release. As per film critic Ramesh Bala‘s tweet, the grand audio launch will be held in Chennai on Wednesday, August 30. Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupati will be attending the event.

#Jawan Grand Audio launch in Chennai on August 30th Wednesday evening..@iamsrk , #Nayanthara and @Atlee_dir will be there.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 26, 2023

Speculations are rife that, the advance bookings for Jawan are likely to begin on that day only. So, you can book your tickets in Hyderabad and other cities of India from August 30.

New Poster

SRK took to his social media handles on Friday and revealed his ‘many faces’ from the film Jawan. The motion picture shows King Khan in different looks. Sharing the motion poster, SRK wrote, “Yeh to shuruaat hai… The Many Faces of Justice… yeh teer hain… abhi dhaal baaki hai… yeh anth hai abhi kaal baaki hai. Yeh poochta hai khud se kuch…. abhi Jawaab baaki hai. (There’s a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning…Wait for the Ace!) Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”