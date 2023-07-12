Jawan: Deepika Padukone plays SRK’s mother? Read plot here

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are the most iconic on-screen pair. The actress made her debut opposite King Khan in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om and the rest is history. The pair was last seen in the blockbuster hit Pathaan where SRK played the role of Indian agent Pathaan and Deepika played the role of Pakistani agent Rubai.

Jawan is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Netizens have been excited since the time they found out that the Cocktail actress will be making a cameo in the film.

The teaser of the film was released yesterday and has garnered more than 48 million views on Youtube. Fans also got a glimpse of Deepika in an action-packed avatar. The actress was seen performing a stunt while wearing a saree and the fans cannot keep calm.

Netizens have also started coming up with interesting stories for her character. Some netizens have decoded the storyline and are suggesting that the actress will play the role of Shah Rukh’s mother. One of the fans suggested that Deepika’s character was wronged by Vijay Sethupathi’s character (the antagonist) and was put in jail. She gave birth to Shah Rukh’s character in jail and passes away. He then grows up in the jail surrounded by women who have also been wronged by the villain and seek revenge.

Read the fan theory yourself:

What I think is happening in #Jawan



Deepika is the mom who was wrongly accused by Vijay's character and gives birth to SRK in jail and dies. SRK grows up in an all female jail and is cute and all until he finds the truth about his mom and then goes unhinged. — RJ Sister⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ (@Jinsdiamondgirl) July 10, 2023

Creates a badass gang with the female prisoners who were all wronged in some way or the other. They go out completing missions trying to reach Vijay's character while Nayanthara is the police officer trying to stop them.



Thank you for coming to my Ted talk.🤣🤣 — RJ Sister⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ (@Jinsdiamondgirl) July 10, 2023

Okay so dp is giving birth to him in a jail?? ( If she's playing his mother) https://t.co/yJZTBK0IDz — 👽 (@eshajayasrii) July 10, 2023

We don’t know if the fan theory is true or not, but it is an interesting take on the story. Deepika also played the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in the mythological sci-fi film Brahmāstra.

Jawan is scheduled to be released in theatres on 7th September. The film will mark the directorial debut of Atlee and the acting debut of actress Nayanthara in the Hindi film industry. According to rumors other than Deepika Padukone, Tamil actor Vijay Thalapathy and actor Sanjay Dutt will also be making cameos in the film.