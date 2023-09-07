Jawan: Scenes outside Prasads theatre in Hyderabad [Watch]

Fans get SRK's roles painted on their bodies outside Prasads in Hyderabad (Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Atlee’s much-anticipated Bollywood directorial venture, Jawan, has finally graced the silver screens worldwide. The movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, hit the screens today on September 7.

The release of Jawan has sent ripples of joy through Hyderabad, and fans are celebrating this cinematic extravaganza in grand style. The theatres have turned into a hub of festivities, with fans gathering in large numbers to witness the magic of King Khan on the big screen.

And, the love for Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan knows no bounds in this city, with fans even getting his iconic Jawan characters’ portraits painted on their bodies outside Imax and Prasads theatres. A video from the cinema hall is surfacing on Twitter. Check it out below.

Speaking more about Jawan, the movie also has Deepika Padukone playing a cameo. It is touted to be a commercial entertainer and features the actor in a double role – an intelligence officer and a thief. ‘Jawan’ is Atlee’s first Hindi film and it is prodused by Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is 2 hours and 49 minutes long.

