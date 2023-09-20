Jawan tickets prices reduced in Hyderabad, here’s latest cost

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office for all languages today

SRK's Jawan FDFS event in Hyderabad: Ticket prices, venue
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is set to hit the screens worldwide on September 7 (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest Bollywood movie ‘Jawan’ has been creating a lot of buzz and the excitement just doesn’t seem to fade away. It’s been more than 12 days since the movie hit the theaters and still, the theaters are packed with enthusiastic fans.

People are not just watching the movie once; some are going for a second or even a third time. The captivating storyline and, of course, SRK’s amazing performance are keeping them hooked.

For those eager to catch Jawan in Hyderabad, there’s some good news. According to Book My Show, ticket prices have been reduced. Yes, you read that right!

Jawan Tickets Booking Hyderabad

PVR Cinemas, which was initially selling tickets for Rs 295, has now lowered the price to Rs 250. Platinum Movietime Cinemas in Gachibowli, where tickets were priced at Rs 500, now offers the chance to watch Jawan for Rs 350 only. And, Platinum Movietime Ameerpet is selling tickets for a mere Rs 250.

SRK’s Jawan sets Hyderabad abuzz with sky-high ticket prices

This reduction in ticket prices is sure to bring more moviegoers to experience the magic of Jawan on the big screen.

Box Office Collection Worldwide

The Atlee film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office for all languages. It is set to enter Rs 1000 crore club worldwide soon.

