SRK’s Jawan sets Hyderabad abuzz with sky-high ticket prices

Mumbai: With just a few days left until the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated Bollywood film, Jawan, fans across India are eagerly counting down the moments. Advance bookings have already kicked off with a bang, witnessing a surge in ticket sales nationwide.

Hyderabad is no exception to this wave of excitement. As Jawan creates a frenzy among SRK’s ardent fans, it’s the soaring ticket prices in some cinema halls of the city that are now catching everyone’s attention.

Jawan Ticket Prices In Hyderabad

While popular multiplexes like INOX, PVR, and Cinepolis in the city are offering tickets ranging from Rs 295 to Rs 350 for Jawan, Platinum Movietime located in Gachibowli is turning heads with a surprising and record-breaking ticket price of Rs 500 per seat. (Prices are as per Book My Show website).

1. Platinum Movietime Prices

2. Inox Prices

3. PVR Prices

4. Cinepolis Prices

This premium rate remains the same for Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s “Kushi,” too that is currently running in theaters.

Jawan starring Nayanthara in the female lead role is set to hit the screens on September 7. It is directed by Atlee and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan.