Kushi tickets for Rs 500 at THIS theatre in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Excitement for the release of the highly awaited Tollywood movie Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has reached a fever pitch as advance bookings kick-started in Hyderabad and other cities across India.

Within mere hours of the booking launch, nearly all theaters have sold out for the opening day, leaving both fans and the industry pleasantly surprised.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverkonda (ANI)

Kushi Ticket Prices In Hyderabad

Tickets for Kushi are available at different prices in various cinemas across the city. Most multiplexes like Cinepolis, PVR, and INOX are selling tickets for around Rs 180 to Rs 350. However, there is one surprising exception – at Platinum Movietime in Gachibowli, the tickets are being sold at a high price of Rs 500, which is the most expensive in Hyderabad. (The above prices are according Book My Show).

The buzz generated by the advanced bookings has further fueled discussions about the film’s potential box office performance now. As fans eagerly count down the hours until the release, the question of whether the movie will match its pre-release hype with an equally impressive on-screen experience remains at the forefront of discussions.

Let’s wait and watch. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates about Kushi’s ticket prices and box office collections.