Popular TV couple heads for divorce, end 14 years of wedlock

Mumbai: Indian entertainment industry has witnessed several shocking separations over the years, and now it seems another celebrity couple has decided to part ways. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have reportedly decided to end their marriage after years of togetherness.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij divorce news

A report by Hindustan Times suggests that the popular television couple filed for divorce a few months ago, and the papers were “signed and finalised” between July and August 2025. The report also claims that the custody of their children has already been decided.

As per the report, a source revealed, “Much was tried, but nothing changed. Separation happened a long time ago. They filed for divorce a couple of months back. The papers have been signed and finalised in July-August, and the custody of the kids has also been decided upon.”

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij tied the knot in 2011 and are proud parents to three children daughter Tara (born in 2019) and foster kids Rajveer and Khushi, whom they took in back in 2017.

The report further mentioned that Jay was recently seen on a trip with only his daughters, while Mahhi reportedly moved into a new house with the kids two weeks ago.

Jay and Mahhi’s divorce rumours first surfaced in July. At that time, Mahhi had addressed the speculation but refused to confirm or deny it, saying she didn’t feel the need to clarify.

Back in July, reacting to the divorce rumours, Mahhi had told Hauterrfly, “Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer’s fee? Why do people make such a big deal out of somebody’s divorce or separation? I see people writing in my comments section, ‘Mahi toh decent hai, Jay aisa hai’. Then somebody else writes, ‘Jay accha hai, Mahi hi aise hai’. They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth? What do you know?”

While reports strongly suggest that the couple has already separated, an official announcement from Jay and Mahhi is still awaited.