Mumbai: Television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij recently announced their separation after 16 years of marriage, leaving fans shocked. Soon after the news broke, one name that began trending across social media was Nadim Nadz, sparking widespread curiosity and speculation.

The buzz started after Mahhi shared a photo with Nadim on social media, which quickly triggered linking-up rumours. Several media reports and social media users went on to unfairly associate Nadim with Jay and Mahhi’s separation, blaming him for their divorce without any basis.

So, who is Nadim Nadz?

Nadim Nadz, whom Mahhi has often referred to as her “best friend,” is also one of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s closest friends. The two share a long-standing personal and professional relationship. Nadim is the founder and managing partner of SK TV, Salman Khan’s television production company, and oversees many of the actor’s TV and digital ventures, including popular shows like The Kapil Sharma Show.

Salman Khan has frequently spoken about their friendship and has described Nadim as his closest and longest friend, even calling him a brother in several birthday posts.

Mahhi Vij’s post for Nadim

Mahhi’s birthday post for Nadim on Instagram, where she spoke about their deep emotional bond and referred to him as her family and safe place, fuelled speculation online.

Sharing a picture of her feeding cake to Nadim, Mahhi wrote, “Yes, we get angry sometimes. Yes, we fight. Yes, sometimes we don’t talk for days. But no matter how far the silence goes, it always ends at the same place, us. Because deep down, we both know that Nadim and Mahhi are one. Our souls are connected in a way words can never fully explain.”

“Happy Birthday to the one I chose, not by chance, but by heart. To the one who listens to me even when I don’t say a word, to the one who stands by me not because he has to, but because he wants to, you are my family, my safe place, my forever.”

Ankita Lokhande slams trolls

Actress Ankita Lokhande later stepped in to clear the air, strongly defending Mahhi and Nadim. In an Instagram story, Ankita stated that Nadim has always been a father figure to both Mahhi and Jay, and a father to their daughter Tara, shutting down all rumours.

Jay Bhanushali also reacts

Jay Bhanushali also reacted by resharing Ankita’s statement on his Instagram Stories, expressing his agreement and thanking her for speaking up.

Jay and Mahhi first met at a club and got married in 2010. Over the years, they became foster parents to Rajveer and Khushi and welcomed their daughter Tara through IVF in 2019.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij divorce post

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announced their divorce on January 4, 2026. In a join statement the couple wrote, “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other’s back. Peace, growth, kindness and humanity have always been our guiding values. For the sake of our children -Tara, Khushi, Ranjveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them.”