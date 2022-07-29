Jayalalithaa death: AIIMS medical board to submit final report

Chennai: The medical board of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), constituted on the directives of the Supreme Court to probe the death of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, will be submitting the final report to the Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission in the first week of August.

The Justice Aurmughaswamy Commission was given an extension by the Tamil Nadu government till August 3 and the Member Secretary of the AIIMS medical board has communicated to it that it would submit its final report in the first week of August.

The AIIMS medical board, in the communication, stated that it needs time till the first week of August as the members of the board are out of the country till August 1.

The Supreme Court had, on November 30, 2021, directed the AIIMS to constitute a medical board to assist the Justice Arumughaswamy commission that is probing the death of the former Chief Minister.

Its direction came following the request from the Apollo Hospitals, Chennai to constitute medical board to assist the commission to understand the medical treatment provided to the late Chief Minister. Jayalalithaa underwent treatment for multiple ailments at the Apollo Hospital, where she passed away on December 5, 2016.

She was admitted to the hospital on September 22, 2016, and was there for 75 days till she passed away. There were several allegations about her medical condition with even former AIADMK ministers coming out in public that they had not seen the former Chief Minister since her admission to the hospital.

AIADMK leader and former minister Dindigul Sreenivasan had, in a public speech at Madurai after her demise, apologised for lying about seeing her having idlis for breakfast.

AIADMK leader and former Assembly Speaker, P.H. Pandian had alleged that there were mysteries surrounding the death of Jayalalithaa.

The Justice Arumughaswamy commission was constituted following these allegations surrounding the death of the former Chief Minister.