Jayalalithaa’s elder brother Vasudevan passes away at 92 in Mysuru

Mysuru: NJ Vasudevan, the elder brother of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, passed away on Tuesday morning, Juen 2, due to age-related ailments. He was 92.

Vasudevan breathed his last at the residence of his adopted daughter in Chamanahalli village near Bannur in Mysuru district, where he had been residing for several years. Family sources said he had been undergoing treatment for age-related health complications over the past few days. However, his condition deteriorated and he passed away despite medical care.

The news of his demise has saddened relatives, well-wishers and residents of the region, many of whom remembered him as a respected elder of the family associated with one of Tamil Nadu’s most influential political figures.

NJ Vasudevan was the elder brother of the late J Jayalalithaa, the charismatic AIADMK leader who served multiple terms as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and remained one of the most prominent personalities in Indian politics for decades. While Jayalalithaa maintained a highly public political life, members of her extended family largely stayed away from the political spotlight.

According to family members, Vasudevan had been living a quiet life in Mysuru district after advancing in age. Though not actively involved in politics, he remained known due to his relationship with the late Tamil Nadu leader.

Sources said his final rites will be performed later on Tuesday evening at Rangarajapura. Family members and relatives are expected to attend the funeral ceremony to pay their last respects.

The passing of Vasudevan marks the end of another chapter linked to the family of J. Jayalalithaa, whose legacy continues to influence Tamil Nadu politics nearly a decade after her death. Local residents and acquaintances who knew Vasudevan have expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

His death has also drawn attention in political circles due to his connection with the late AIADMK supremo, who remains an iconic figure in Tamil Nadu’s political history. Many admirers of Jayalalithaa have shared messages of condolence and remembered the family’s contribution to public life.

Funeral arrangements have been completed, and the last rites are scheduled to take place in Rangarajapura later in the day.