JD-U ranks with oppn parties on ‘Agnipath’ in Bihar Assembly

Patna: An awkward situation arose in Bihar Assembly on Tuesday after opposition parties and JD-U walked out of the house leaving the BJP MLAs alone.

The opposition parties including RJD, Left parties, Congress and AIMIM walked out of the House after Speaker Vijay Sinha refused to allow them to discuss the issue of Agnipath scheme inside the assembly.

After lunch hour, the JD-U MLAs also left the house. There were three cabinet ministers under the JD-U quota — Sheela Mandal, Madan Sahani and Sunil Singh who were present at that time. They also left the house along with leaders of opposition parties.

Due to the absence of legislators of other political parties in the house, Speaker Vijay Sinha said: “MLA Sanjay Sarawgi has brought an important issue of best legislator award in the house. As the leaders of other opposition parties are absent, I am sadly closing this issue. Such an issue needs to be discussed in the presence of all party legislators.”

JD-U MLA Dr Sanjiv Kumar, after the incident said: “There is a difference of opinion between BJP and the JD-U over Agnipath scheme but the alliance is intact. The youths of the country are worried about their future. They were aiming for permanent jobs in the armed forces while the Centre is giving just 4 years jobs on contract basis. The Centre should address this issue. We urge the Prime Minister to amend the scheme if possible.”

Hari Bhushan Thakur, the BJP MLA said: “All JD-U MLAs and ministers were present in the house. There is no confusion about it. BJP and JD-U are united in Bihar.”