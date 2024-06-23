JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna arrested in sexual assault case

Hassan: In yet another jolt to former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s family, Karnataka Police arrested JD(S) MLC and Gowda’s grandson Suraj Revanna in connection with a forceful unnatural sex case.

Suraj Revanna is the brother of arrested former JD(S) MP, Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the sex videos case.

Suraj Revanna was arrested in the wee hours of Sunday by the Holenarasipura Rural police in Hassan District.

Suraj Revanna had appeared before the police on Saturday night following the lodging of an FIR against him.

The Karnataka Police had lodged an FIR against Suraj Revanna on Saturday night and summoned him to the police station for questioning in connection with the alleged sexual assault case lodged by a JD(S) worker, police said.

The police had registered an FIR against Suraj Revanna under IPC Sections 377 (unnatural sex), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The victim in the case had sent his complaint to the office of both the DGP and the Hassan Superintendent of Police.

The police after getting the copy of the complaint in this regard had transferred the case to the jurisdictional Holenarasipura Rural police station.

The police had contacted the victim in connection with the alleged sexual assault case and recorded his statement.

The police had also taken the victim for a medical test.

Reacting to the development, Suraj Revanna had said that it was a political conspiracy against him.

“Baseless allegations are made against me and I outrightly reject these allegations. Things will be dealt with legally and an FIR has also been lodged,” he said.

The victim alleged that he had met Suraj Revanna at a function organised by him. Impressed by his organisational skills, Suraj Revanna allegedly shared his mobile number and started sending cosy messages with love symbols.

The man was called to Suraj Revanna’s farmhouse where he was allegedly sexually abused.

Suraj Revanna’s elder brother and former JD(S) MP, Prajwal Revanna has been arrested in connection with the sex video scandal.

His father JD(S) MLA, HD Revanna was jailed and is out on conditional bail in a kidnapping case linked to the sex video scandal.

His mother Bhavani Revanna is facing an investigation in a kidnapping case and was recently granted conditional bail by a court.

The Karnataka Police have also filed an FIR against two persons on charges of extortion following allegations of sexual abuse against Suraj Revanna.

Suraj Revanna’s aide Shivakumar filed a case against the victim and his kin at the Holenarasipura police station.

Shivakumar said in the complaint that false allegations were made against Suraj Revanna to extort money.

The complaint claimed that the accused had threatened Suraj Revanna with lodging a case of sexual abuse if he failed to pay Rs 5 crore.

The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 384 (extortion) and 584 (criminal intimidation).