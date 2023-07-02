JD(S) won’t participate in BJP’s opposition parties’ meeting: H D Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said his party will not take part in the BJP’s opposition parties’ meeting in Bengaluru as the JD(S) was not invited to attend it.

Speaking to reporters here, the JD(S) leader also alleged that there was YST’ tax collection going on in Karnataka just as GST is collected across the country. When asked to elaborate, he merely told the reporters to ask the same question to those who are holding midnight meetings’ with officials.

“Ask those who have got on to the field and are conducting meetings clandestinely,” Kumaraswamy replied.

On whether the JD(S) would attend the BJP-led opposition parties’ meeting, he said, “There was no invitation to the JD(S) for the opposition parties’ meet convened by the BJP in Bengaluru. No one invited us, so we will not go there.”

He said, “Ours is a small party, which we are growing. In that direction we are working and organising a series of meetings.”

Speaking about the Congress government, Kumaraswamy commented that has “many chief ministers” other than Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and the party’s government derailed in the beginning itself.

Alleging that there was “transfer business” going on in the state, the JD(S) second-in-command said everyone knows under whose nose these activities are going on, but did not elaborate.

Regarding the JD(S) meeting, he said the party is assessing the functioning of the Congress government, which has completed 50 days in power.

The party is also drawing an action plan for its fight against the government inside and outside the Assembly, he added.