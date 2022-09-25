JD(U), SAD, Shiv Sena left BJP-led NDA to save Constitution, democracy: Tejashwi

Fatehabad: RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said the JD(U), SAD and the Shiv Sena left the BJP-led NDA to save the Constitution and democracy.

Addressing an INLD rally to mark former deputy prime minister Devi Lal’s birth anniversary here, he also accused the BJP of making false claims and promises and dubbed the party as “Badka Jhuta Party” (big lying party).

He said Home Minister Amit Shah spoke of an airport in Purnea in Bihar at his recent public meeting there even though there is no airport in the city.

While the grand alliance government in Bihar has kicked off the process of giving over 4.5 lakh jobs, the BJP dispensation at the Centre has been unable to fulfil its job promises, Yadav said.

With Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Sukhbir Singh Badal and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on stage, he noted that they were all members of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

They have left the ruling alliance to save the Constitution and democracy, he claimed. Where is the NDA now, he asked.

He alleged that the BJP does not want real issues such as price rise and unemployment to be discussed and instead harps on topics like “Musalmaan, Pakistan, mandir and masjid”.

Referring to a popular song of yesteryears, he said “mahangai” (price rise) used to be described as “dayan” (witch) by the BJP when it was in the opposition. “Mahangai” has now become its “bhaujai” (sister-in-law) when it is in power, he said.

The RJD leader called for fighting the BJP, saying those who will be scared of it will be finished while those who take it on will win.

He said Kumar has struck down the BJP with a hammer blow from which it will not be able to recover.

Yadav said the BJP wants everyone except those aligned to it and the RSS to be finished and lauded farmers of Haryana and Punjab, saying they taught the party a lesson, a reference to their protests against the now-repealed farm laws.

The BJP government is selling out all public firms and wanted to sell off farmers’ land as well, he alleged and also attacked it for ‘agniveer’ scheme, a short-term employment programme in the armed forces.