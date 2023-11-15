Jealousy, animosity motive behind Udupi family murder; Suspect held

The prime suspect in the murder of four members of a family in Udupi has been arrested, police sources said on Wednesday, November 15.

The suspect has been identified as Praveen Arun Chougale, who was arrested from a relative’s house at Kuduchi in Belagavi district Tuesday evening, sources said.

He is a cabin crew member of Air India. Before joining the airline, he worked as a policeman in Maharashtra State Police.

Police investigations reveal that Chougale is a married man with two children. He had developed a relationship with 21-year-old Aynaz M. Investigations state that Chougale committed the crime out of ‘jealousy and sheer animosity’.

“The preliminary investigations suggest the accused was an over-possessive person and the murder was triggered by jealousy and animosity in this regard,” a police source was quoted by the Indian Express.

Chougale was arrested in a joint operation by Udupi district police with the Belagavi police.

Four members of a family, Haseena (46) and her three children, Afnan (23), Aynaz (21) and Aseem (12) were stabbed to death by an unidentified assailant on Sunday morning. Hassena’s mother-in-law Hajira (70) was critically injured in the attack and is being treated at a hospital.

(With PTI inputs)