Jeddah: 1.1 million livestock imported to cover Haj needs

Jeddah Islamic Port imported 1,172,168 million head of livestock since the beginning of June 2022, in order to cover the needs of the current Haj season, and to meet the requirements of the local market for sacrifices, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

In this context, the port harnessed all efforts to handle more than 500,000 heads of imports from Somalia, as well as more than 500,000 heads of Sudan.

In addition to other numbers of live livestock, including the handling of 105,000 heads in a record time that did not exceed 24 hours, which confirms the good management, speed of handling, and operational efficiency.

Saudi authorities apply strict health rules to sacrificial animals to ensure their safety.

During Eid Al Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), Muslims, who can afford it, sacrifice animals such as sheep, goats, camels, and cows, in honor of the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to kill his son Ishmael at Allah’s command.

The Prophet Ibrahim and Ismael showed unwavering obedience to the divine order, Allah sent a ram slaughtered in the son’s stead.

The animal sacrifice ritual takes place during the four days of Eid A Adha, which begins on July 9 this year.