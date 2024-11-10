Jeddah airport sets new single day passenger record in its history

King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, set a new single-day passenger record in its history on Wednesday, November 6, with 161,189 travellers.

In a statement on Sunday, November 10, Jeddah Airports Company revealed that the total number of travellers included 79,994 arrivals and 81,195 departures, across 817 flights, averaging 34 inbound and outbound flights per hour.

In addition, a total of 132,189 luggage were processed throughout the day.

“A new Saudi achievement. New record numbers. We are proud of it as we strive to achieve the goals of the Jeddah Airports Company emerging from the National Aviation Strategy,” Jeddah Airports Company wrote in a post on X.

إنجاز سعودي جديد 🇸🇦

أرقام قياسية جديدة 📈

نفخر بها نحو سعينا لتحقيق مستهدفات شركة مطارات جدة المنبثقة من الاستراتيجية الوطنية للطيران.#رؤية_السعودية_2030#مطارات_جدة#مطار_الملك_عبدالعزيز https://t.co/tHYuy1rZE4 — مطارات جدة (@JedcoKSA) November 10, 2024

Eng. Mazen Johar, CEO of Jeddah Airports Company, praised all stakeholders for their collaboration in achieving the significant milestone at King Abdulaziz International Airport.

“This record demonstrates our commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and meeting the growing demand of travelers, in line with Jeddah Airports Company’s strategy and the broader aviation objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030,” he added.