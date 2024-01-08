Jeddah: Japanese Sakura Garden offers visitors unique experience

The garden features popular Japanese toys and goods shops, as well as a section dedicated to Arab restaurants serving Japanese food.

Japanese Sakura Garden in Jeddah offers visitors unique experience
Photo: SPA

Jeddah: The Japanese Sakura Garden in Jeddah offers a unique and impressive experience to its visitors with a peaceful and poetic garden that abounds in cherries in blossoms.

This comes as part of the Little Asia entrainment zone organized as part of the Jeddah Event Calendar 2023.

The garden features popular Japanese toys and goods shops, as well as a section dedicated to Arab restaurants serving Japanese food, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The garden in Jeddah is attracting a large crowd of visitors to admire the stunning views of the Japanese Sakura, the cherry blossoms, symbolizing beauty in Japanese culture.

About Little Asia

The Little Asia Zone, opened from November 30 until March 2, features 12 areas representing eight Asian countries, including Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore and China.

Little Asia Jeddah tickets are now available on saudievents.sa, priced at 35 Saudi Riyals from Sunday to Thursday and 55 Saudi Riyals on Friday and Saturday.

