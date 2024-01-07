UAE-India flights: Ticket prices drop after IndiGo withdraws fuel charge

In a significant move, the ticket prices from United Arab Emirates (UAE) to several Indian cities has dropped below Rs 10,000 after India’s low-cost airline, IndiGo, removed fuel charge on all its domestic and international flights.

On October 5, 2023, IndiGo introduced fuel charge due to a surge in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices.

With the recent reduction of ATF prices, the airlines removed the charge on Thursday, January 4.

“As ATF prices are dynamic, we will continue to adjust our fares and components thereof, to respond to any change in prices or market conditions. IndiGo remains committed to its promise of providing of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel for our customers,” the airline said in a statement.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mohammed Omer Ali, operation manager of Musafir services, Hyderabad, said the removal of fuel charge dropped IndiGo’s ticket prices by up to Rs 1,000.

He added that, IndiGo’s ticket prices from Dubai to Hyderabad start at Rs 9,500 and from Dubai to Mumbai at around Rs 8,500.

The removal of fuel charge offers pocket relief for frequent travelers, compared to December’s charges which were piced between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000.