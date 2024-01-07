Saudi Arabia: Firms with over 50 employees must offer training to students

Students will get a certificate at the end of the training period.

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) Ahmed Al-Rajhi has issued a ministerial order obligating private-sector companies with 50 or more employees to offer cooperative training to students.

The decision aligns with the approved study plan of the educational institution and the labor market requirements.

The aim is to enhance private sector training programmes, foster growth opportunities, and provide students with relevant training to secure post-graduation employment.

The resolution aims to provide training opportunities for university, college, and institute students in private sector companies.

Trainees and training organisations will sign a fixed-term contract outlining the training services, with the organisation presenting the student with a certificate at the end of the training period.

The ministry has released a comprehensive procedural guide on its website, outlining training requirements, disclosure mechanisms, and potential penalties for potential violations.

The decision was made in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, and the Human Resources Development Fund.

