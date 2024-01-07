Smriti Irani in Jeddah on two-day visit

Jeddah: Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday arrived here on a two-day visit to attend the Haj conference and sign the Haj Agreement 2024 between India and Saudi Arabia.

Irani was received at the Jeddah Airport by Ambassador Dr Suhel Khan, Consul General Mohd Shahid and officials of the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah.

“Hon’ble Minister of Minority Affairs Smt Smriti Irani arrived at Jeddah to attend the Haj Conference & sign the Bilateral Haj Agreement,” the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, tweeted.

She will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Haj and Umrah Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, to discuss the issues of mutual interest related to the forthcoming Haj 2024, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah said in a statement.

Irani, also serving as the Union Minister for Women & Child Development, will lead the Indian delegation for the signing and exchange of the bilateral Haj Agreement 2024.

The delegation will also meet the Indian business community and Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, Irani will attend the opening ceremony of the 3rd Edition of Haj and Umrah Conference’ in Jeddah being organised by the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah Affairs.

The Indo-Saudi partnership has deepened in recent years, marked by sustained engagement across various sectors. The visit will further strengthen the strategic partnership placing Haj as a vital dimension in this relationship, the statement said.