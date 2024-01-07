Smriti Irani, V Muraleedharan to visit Saudi Arabia today

Smriti Irani will lead the delegation for the signing and exchange of the bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 in Jeddah.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 7th January 2024 10:47 am IST
Smriti Irani, V Muraleedharan to visit Saudi Arabia today
Union Minister Smriti Irani and MoS V Muraleedharan (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani, accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan will embark on a visit to Saudi Arabia today.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Union Minister Smriti Irani will lead the delegation for the signing and exchange of the bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 in Jeddah, an official press release of the Consulate General of India in Jeddah said.

Moreover, the minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Haj and Umrah Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah to discuss the issues of mutual interest related to the forthcoming Haj 2024.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Greenery in Makkah increased by 600% in past five months

“On January 7, 2024, the Hon’ble Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs will lead the delegation for the signing and exchange of the bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 in Jeddah. Hon’ble Minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Haj and Umrah Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H.E. Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, to discuss the issues of mutual interest related to the forthcoming Haj 2024. Subsequently, the delegation will also meet the Indian business community and the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia,” the Consulate General of India, Jeddah said in a press release.

Meanwhile, on January 8, Union Minister Smriti Irani will also attend the opening ceremony of the 3rd Edition of ‘Haj and Umrah Conference’ in Jeddah.

“On January 8, 2024, the Hon’ble Minister will attend the opening ceremony of the 3rd Edition of ‘Haj and Umrah Conference’ in Jeddah being organized by the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah Affairs. The Indo-Saudi partnership has deepened in recent years, marked by sustained engagement across various sectors,” the press release read.

The visit will further strengthen the strategic partnership placing Haj as a vital dimension in this relationship

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 7th January 2024 10:47 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button