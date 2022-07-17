Jeddah summit: Leaders vow for security, stability in Middle East

The summit was attended by leaders of GCC, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan and the US

Published: 17th July 2022
Joe Biden with Mohammad Bin Salman

Riyadh: A statement was announced following the “Jeddah Summit for Security and Development,” emphasising the importance to take the required measures to protect the security and stability in the Middle East, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Hosted by Saudi Arabia, the summit was attended by leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan and the US.

The summit reviewed global challenges and regional affairs, while the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to guarantee the region’s security and stability, Xinhua news agency reported.

They also voiced their support for efforts to guarantee that the Gulf remains free of mass destruction weapons.

US President Joe Biden participated in the summit on the last day of his Middle East tour, which also included Israel and the West Bank.

