Jeddah to host first Saudi-India Festival on Jan 19

Riyadh: The first-ever Saudi-India Festival is set to be held on Friday, January 19, at the International Indian School in the Al-Rehab district of Jeddah.

The festival is organized jointly by the Consulate General of India (CGI) and Goodwill Global Initiative (GGI).

The event, under the theme “5K Camaraderie,” showcases the 5,000-year tie between Saudi Arabia and India.

It will feature a captivating blend of music, dance, art, and cuisine, showcasing the rich heritage and contemporary innovations of Saudi and Indian cultures.

Indian Consul General Mohd Shahid Alam launched the festival brochure recently, emphasizing its significance in strengthening historical, cultural, and strategic partnerships between India and Saudi Arabia.

Alam urged the Indian community’s full support to ensure the success of the first-of-its-kind festival.