JEE Advance schedule released, 13 centers in Telangana

Hyderabad: The schedule for JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Advanced, which is set to be conducted on May 18, 2025, has been released on its website, https://jeeadv.ac.in/. Candidates who have secured the top 2.5 lakh rank in JEE Mains 2025 paper – I for BE/BTech are eligible for the exam. This applies across all categories.

In Telangana, 13 centers have been provided for writing the JEE advance examination. These include Adilabad, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Sathupally, Siddipet, Suryapet and Warangal.

The organising institute, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will commence the registration process from April 23 to May 2.

Eligible candidates should pay the exam fees by May 5 till 5 pm.

The registration fee for females, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and persons with disabilities (PwD) candidates is Rs 1600. For other candidates, it is Rs 3200.

JEE Advance timings, admit card

The entrance exam for admission into the IITs will be conducted in two sessions. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, and Paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Eligible candidates can download admit cards from May 11 to May 18 between 10:00 am and 2:30 pm.

Age criteria

The age criteria for the exam include candidates born on or after October 1, 2000. However, candidates from SC, ST, and PwD categories have a five-year relaxation, born on October 1, 1995.