JEE Main: 5 students of MS Junior College score above 99 percentile.

Hyderabad: Five students from MS Junior College have scored above the 99th percentile in the JEE Main 2025 (Session 1) national-level examination.

These students are Hafiz Mohd Abdul Muheeth Simal, Mohammed Ridhan, Muhammed Zahi Faizal, Hamza Wesal, and Adnan Fayas. Additionally, 12 students scored above the 95th percentile, and 21 students scored above the 90th percentile.

Top scorer in JEE Main among MS Junior College students

Hafiz Mohd Abdul Muheeth Simal emerged as the top scorer among MS students with an outstanding 99.86 percentile. His academic journey began at MS Creative School, where he studied from nursery to grade five. He then completed the memorization of the Holy Quran in just two years at MS Hifz Academy.

Continuing his mainstream education with MS, he scored a perfect GPA of 10/10 in his 10th-grade examinations. With further dedication at MS Junior College, he has now achieved a 99.86 percentile in JEE Main 2025, setting a new benchmark for MS Education Academy.

Hafiz Mohd Abdul Muheeth Simal was awarded a scholarship under the Ulema Category, a special initiative by MS Education Academy to support children of religious scholars and integrate them into mainstream education. Through this scholarship, students receive financial assistance to continue their academic pursuits.

Felicitation ceremony

To celebrate this remarkable achievement, MS Education Academy organized a felicitation ceremony at its Corporate Office. During the event, Chairman & Founder Mohammed Lateef Khan congratulated the successful students, their parents, and their teachers. He expressed deep appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the faculty, along with the continuous support from parents and guardians.

In his speech, Mohammed Lateef Khan emphasized that success in competitive exams is important, but leading a righteous and purposeful life is even more essential. He advised students to develop critical and creative thinking along with a strong moral character. He also highlighted the importance of discipline, patience, and serving humanity as guiding principles in life.

During the event, Dr. Mazher Saleem, Chief Academic Officer of MS Education Academy, was also praised for his contributions. Senior Faculty Member Mohammed Ghouse Uddin addressed the audience, extending his congratulations to both students and teachers. He proudly shared that even during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic, 14 MS Junior College students secured admission to IITs. So far, 173 MS students have been admitted to IITs, NITs, and other prestigious institutions. He encouraged students to continue their hard work for JEE Advanced to secure even greater success.

The parents of Hafiz Mohd Abdul Muheeth Simal were also honored for their support and encouragement in his academic journey.