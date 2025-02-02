JEE Mains Session 2 registration window open now, check here for details

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA), on Saturday, February 1, opened its registration portal for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 Session 2 exams. The examinations will be held between April 1 and April 8.

Candidates can submit their applications at the official website by 9:00 pm and pay the fees by 11:50 pm on February 25.

Those who applied for JEE Mains Session 1 and wish to appear for Session 2 must log in using their previous application number and password.

Those appearing for JEE Mains Session 2 alone can choose the medium of the examination and choice of cities and pay the examination fees accordingly. One candidate can submit only one application.

Candidates can apply only online. Other modes will not be accepted, NTA said.

Moreover, those who have not applied for JEE Mains Session 1 must apply afresh. They can refer to Annexure-1 for the registration and filing application form process.

Detailed information regarding JEE Mains 2025 is available on the official website https://jeemain.nta.nic.ac.in/, including papers, scheme, timing, and eligibility.

JEE Mains exams are conducted twice every year in January and April. JEE Mains Session 2 exams are conducted for programmes including Bachelor in Architecture and Bachelor in Planning. The recently concluded Session 1 was held for various engineering courses (B.E and B Tech). The answer keys for the JEE Mains Session 1 are expected to be released in the first week of February.