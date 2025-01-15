Telangana Council of Higher Education releases TG CET 2025 schedule

TG CET is held annually for gaining admission into various bachelors and masters programs in JNTUH, Osmania, Kakatiya, Osmania, Mahatma Gandhi, and Palamuru universities.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 15th January 2025 9:31 pm IST
Telangana Council for Higher Education releases schedule for TG CET- 2025.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education has released the schedule for the Telangana Common Entrance Tests (TG CET) – 2025 computer-based test (CBT) on Wednesday, January 15, for the 2025-26 academic year.

TG CET is held annually for gaining admission into various bachelors and masters programs in JNTUH, Osmania, Kakatiya, Mahatma Gandhi, and Palamuru universities.

A detailed notification containing the schedule, eligibility to apply, registration fee payable, etc., will be announced by the concerned CET conveners in due course of time.

