Telangana Council of Higher Education releases TG CET 2025 schedule

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education has released the schedule for the Telangana Common Entrance Tests (TG CET) – 2025 computer-based test (CBT) on Wednesday, January 15, for the 2025-26 academic year.

TG CET is held annually for gaining admission into various bachelors and masters JNTUH, Osmania, Kakatiya, Osmania, Mahatma Gandhi, and Palamuru universities.

A detailed notification containing the schedule, eligibility to apply, registration fee payable, etc., will be announced by the concerned CET conveners in due course of time.