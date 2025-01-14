Scarlet fever cases surge among children in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city is once again seeing a major spike in viral fevers, with both children and adults experiencing high fever, cough, and sore throat. Among children aged 5 to 15, cases of scarlet fever are also rising, adding to health concerns during the winter season, pediatricians said on Monday.

Scarlet fever is a bacterial infection caused by Group A Streptococcus and can be treated with antibiotics. Symptoms usually appear 2-5 days after exposure.

If child develops fever, red and painful tonsils (with or without cream-colored deposits), a red sandpaper-like rash on the second day, or a strawberry-like tongue, doctors advise to consult a pediatrician immediately.

Scarlet fever spreads easily through coughs, sneezes, shared food, water, and contact with infected secretions. Parents are advised not to send children to school until they are fever-free for at least 24 hours.

Doctors warn that delaying treatment can lead to complications affecting the heart and kidneys. They urge parents to seek timely medical care and follow precautions to prevent further spread.