Jeedimetla gets highest rainfall in Greater Hyderabad areas

Hyderabad: Following a day of relief from heavy rains, showers returned to Hyderabad on Friday night, August 15, soaking many areas of the city as well as the neighboring districts.

As per Telangana State Development Planning Society (TGSDPS), various places under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) boundaries experienced moderate to heavy rains in the range of 20 mm and 52 mm.

Medchal-Malkajgiri receives maximum rain in Hyderabad

The maximum rainfall was recorded in Jeedimetla (52 mm), followed by Shapurnagar (48.5 mm), Rajiv Gruhakalpa, Kukatpally (48.3 mm), Qutbullapur-Gajularamaram (46 mm), and Shamshiguda, Kukatpally (43.8 mm).

Others included Gayatri Nagar, Qutbullapur (41.3 mm), Kukatpally Basthi Dawakhana (38.8 mm), Suraram (36.8 mm), and Alwal (34.3 mm).

Other areas like Patancheru (28 mm), Serilingampally (27.5 mm), Balanagar (25 mm), Kapra (24.8 mm), Marredpally (22 mm), and Malkajgiri (21.5 mm) also reported steady rains.

Hyderabad roads waterlogged but holiday limited traffic chaos

Since the showers were during the Independence Day holiday, traffic flow was negligible and thus caused less disruption.

Waterlogging was seen in some stretches at Kukatpally, Qutbullapur, and Balanagar, but the flooding effect was pretty modest.

Rainfall surplus continues

According to cumulative rainfalls of TSDPS, Hyderabad has gone beyond its season’s average, with 492 mm noted compared to normal 363 mm.

Medchal-Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts also fall in the category of excess rainfall, contributing to the overall surplus situation in Telangana.

Statewide rains soak several districts

Outside Hyderabad, various districts in Telangana too got heavy to very heavy rainfall. TSDPS puts Beemini in Mancherial district at 238 mm and Tandur in Vikarabad at 174.6 mm in the past 24 hours.

Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, and Asifabad stations too got triple-digit rain, causing overflowing of streams and localized flooding.