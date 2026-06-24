Jeep loses control, falls into 100-ft gorge in Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: Three people were seriously injured after a private jeep lost control and fell into a 100-feet-deep gorge in Mannanur village of Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday, June 23.

Due to a shortage of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation buses, a group of 10 to 12 teachers and some government employees were travelling in a jeep. The group was returning home to Atchampet after completing their duties.

The accident occurred when they were passing through Prathapa Rudruni Kota in Amrabad mandal. The jeep suddenly lost control and fell into the gorge, severely injuring the occupants.

The local residents immediately rushed the injured to the Achampet Government Hospital. Those who were mildly injured were taken to the Mannanur Primary Health Center.

Visuals of the accident show the jeep completely overturned deep in the gorge, while locals surround the site of the accident.