JeM terrorist killed in J-K’s Kulgam encounter, operation underway

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 23rd April 2022 9:26 pm IST
ANI

Kulgam: A terrorist from proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed was killed in an encounter that broke out in the Mirhama area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Saturday, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The operation is in progress.

“#KulgamEncounterUpdate: One #Pakistani #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed. #Operation in progress: IGP Kashmir,” tweeted Kashmir Zone police.

MS Education Academy

The operation started on Saturday evening in which the J-K police and Indian Army were on the job.

“Encounter has started at #Mirhama area of #Kulgam. Police and Army on job,” the police had tweeted.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button