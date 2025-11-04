Mumbai: The Indian women’s cricket team created history by lifting their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup trophy, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in front of a packed DY Patil Stadium. The victory not only marks a golden chapter in Indian women’s cricket but also highlights the growing strength and popularity of the sport.

Following the triumph, the BCCI announced a Rs 51 crore reward for the players, staff, and selectors. The win has also boosted the players’ visibility and brand value, with Jemimah Rodrigues standing out as one of the biggest beneficiaries.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ net worth 2025

With her stellar performance and consistency, Jemimah has reportedly become one of India’s most sought-after women cricketers. According to reports, her net worth in 2025 is estimated to between Rs 8–15 crore.

Jemimah Rodrigues brand endorsement fees 2025

Post the World Cup victory, Jemimah’s brand endorsement fees have reportedly doubled, with her manager confirming the sharp rise. According to Karan Yadav, Chief Commercial Officer at JSW Sports, which manages her, Jemimah now charges Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore per brand deal.

Her endorsement portfolio includes major brands like BoAt, Hyundai, Red Bull, Gillette, and Dream11, and she’s now expanding into lifestyle, wellness, and finance sectors.

A Star On and Off the Field

Jemimah’s journey is a story of talent, hard work, and charisma. Before choosing cricket, she represented Maharashtra in U-17 field hockey, and also excelled in football and basketball. She made her U-19 debut at just 13, and in 2017, became only the second Indian woman to score a double century (202) in a U-19 one-day match.

Her international journey began in 2018, and she made her Test debut in December 2023. During the WPL 2023 auction, she was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.20 crore, making her one of the most valued players in the league.

Known for her energy and charm, both on and off the field, Jemimah has also become a fan favorite on social media often trending for her dance videos and cheerful personality.

With India’s World Cup win and her growing brand empire, Jemimah Rodrigues is undoubtedly one of the brightest stars in the future of Indian cricket.