Her return to Saudi Arabia further strengthens the Kingdom’s reputation as a global entertainment hub.

Jennifer Lopez returns to headline Formula 1 Grand Prix in Jeddah
Global music icon and Hollywood superstar Jennifer Lopez is set to headline the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025, taking place from 18-20 March at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Saudi Arabia.

Known for her chart-topping hits, electrifying stage presence, and a career spanning music, film, and fashion, Lopez will join Usher and Major Lazer Soundsystem in an entertainment lineup powered by MDLBEAST.

Check out Lopez’s official announcement here

Tickets to see Jennifer Lopez live in Jeddah are now on sale, starting from SAR 100 for general admission and SAR 150 for the Central Grandstand. Get your tickets here.

Her return to Saudi Arabia further strengthens the Kingdom’s reputation as a global entertainment hub.

In November 2024, Lopez shared the stage with Celine Dion to celebrate Lebanese designer Elie Saab’s 45th anniversary, marking one of the biggest fashion and music spectacles in the Kingdom.

