Mumbai: We already told you that 2026 could witness some of the biggest celebrity weddings, and the latest names making headlines with their rumoured wedding buzz are popular TV stars Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi. Yes, you read that right!

Tellyville is abuzz with reports suggesting that Jennifer and Karan might be ready to take their relationship to the next level and walk down the aisle soon.

According to several media reports, love has once again knocked on Jennifer Winget’s door. After her divorce from actor Karan Singh Grover, Jennifer had been living a single life for many years. However, it is now being said that the actress has found love again in her longtime friend and co-star Karan Wahi.

Jennifer and Karan Wahi share a strong friendship that dates back many years. The two first worked together in the popular show Dil Mil Gaye (2007), where Jennifer played Dr Riddhima Gupta while Karan Wahi was seen as Dr Siddhant Modi. Nearly 14 years later, they reunited on screen in 2024 in Sony LIV’s web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, where their chemistry received a lot of appreciation from viewers.

With wedding rumours now doing the rounds, fans are excited to see their favourite on-screen pair possibly turn into a real-life couple. However, neither Jennifer nor Karan has officially confirmed their relationship or wedding plans yet, and no wedding date has been announced so far.

If the reports turn out to be true, this would be Karan Wahi’s first marriage, while Jennifer Winget would be tying the knot for the second time. Jennifer was earlier married to actor Karan Singh Grover, but the couple separated within two years. The divorce was reportedly a difficult phase for the actress, though she later moved on with her life. Karan Singh Grover went on to marry Bipasha Basu in 2016.

An official confirmation from Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi is still awaited.