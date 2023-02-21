Jennifer Winget’s ‘baby’ Breezer passes away

Mumbai: Television actress Jennifer Winget on Monday took to her Instagram to reveal that she lost her pet dog ‘Breezer’. It passed away on February 20. Calling him her ‘baby’ and a ‘family member’, the Beyhadh actress penned an emotional note on her photo-sharing platform.

Sharing pictures of Breezer, Jennifer wrote, “Breezer, we loved you for your entire life, now we will love and miss you for all of our’s. Thank you for being my bestest friend, my partner, my confidant, my heart… my home. Thank You.” One of texts on her post read, “He will always be my baby first.” Check it out below.

Jennifer Winget is known for her charming looks. She has been part of many popular serials like Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannah. Jennifer made her acting debut as a child actor when she was merely 12-year old in Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya. Later, as an adult, she went on to work in scores of Indian TV shows.