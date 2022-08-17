Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma get paired

Mumbai: One of the most awaited dance reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to make a comeback with its season 10. The show has given nine seasons and has gained huge popularity over the years. After taking a break of 5 years, the show will be premiering on September 3, 2022.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’s official channel Colors TV has started posting sneak peek of contestants who will be seen grooving on the dance floor. However, fans are also curious to know their favorite celeb’s choreographers.

While information on all the contestants and choreographers is yet to be revealed, TV divas Rubina Dilaik and Nia Sharma’s choreographers/partners have been revealed.

Yes, you read that right! According to Telly Chakkar, Rubina Dilaik is paired with choreographer Sanam Johar and Nia Sharma will be dancing with choreographer Tarun Raj.

Meanwhile, another contestant Paras Kalnawat posted on his Instagram account and asked his fans to guess who his choreographer is. He wrote, “GOOD NEWS! GUESS WHO? Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 💫 3rd September 8pm 🕰 #ParasKalnawat #JDJ #JhalakDikhhlaJaa”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants

From popular Bigg Boss celebrities to other well-known personalities from the telly world as well as from the sports world, many names have been doing rounds on the internet who might take part in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Let’s have a look at the list of contestants.