Not Rubina or Faisal, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 WINNER is…

Mumbai: Just a day more and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will get its winner of the season. The grand finale is set to begin tomorrow, November 26 and will conclude on November 27. The top 6 finalists who are battling the last leg of the race are — Rubina Dilaik, Gashmeer Mahajani, Faisal Shaikh, Gunjan Sinha, Nishant Bhat and Sriti Jha.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Winner

While fans are at tenterhooks to know the winner name, fresh buzz on social media suggests that not Rubina or Faisal, but Gunjan Sinha has emerged as the winner of JDJ 10. The finale battle was expected between Rubina and Faisal.

Rubina Dilaik loses, confirms Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and Rubina’s friend, Nikki Tamboli confirmed that the former has lost the game. Taking to her Instagram last evening, Nikki shared Rubina Dilaik and her choreograher Sanam Johar’s photo and wrote, ‘And to my most favourite contestant of the season, @sanamjohar @rubinadilaik my love kudos to you for coming this far, you have nailed each and every performance and we are so proud. You might have not won the show but have successfully won the hearts of the audience once again.”

Ever since reports claiming Gunjan’s win went viral, netizens started trending ‘Boycott Jhalak Finale’ on Twitter. Read tweets here.

No Rubina than what is jhalak @ColorsTV if Rubina is not the winner than don't say what is happening because it's the biggest reason of your downfall .



BOYCOTT JHALAK FINALE#RubinaDilaik #RubiHolics — 🌟•Jatin•🌟 (@JatinGujjar1001) November 25, 2022

Rubi , I'm so worried after seeing Nikki Tamboli's insta Story. Can't even sleep today. Please tell us something or give hint that everything went well.



And you are always khairati winner for us ❤🥳#RubinaDilaik @RubiDilaik https://t.co/oOrHTv5eLb — Mr..Isharwal (@amitisharwal) November 24, 2022

Some People are Saying Gunjan won cz she was a Better Dancer

Then bro what's the point of Voting?

Then they must remove the concept of Voting from the show.



R we Fools?

Who wasted our so much time in voting for someone Day & Night?



BOYCOTT JHALAK FINALE#RubinaDilaik — Ɓʆ 🕊️ (@Its_ToxicBJ) November 25, 2022