Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: List of confirmed contestants with photos

Mumbai: The much-anticipated eleventh season of the popular celebrity dance reality show, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,’ is all set to hit the screens soon. The announcement promo for the upcoming season has been released, sparking excitement among viewers. The show is likely to begin from November 1.

The previous season witnessed an exciting competition, in which we saw Gunjan Sinha clinching the coveted trophy by defeating over well-known contestants like Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Shaikh.

As the new season approaches, viewers are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the celebrity contestants lineup. Let’s have a look at the list of confirmed contestants and other approached celebs of JDJ 11.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Contestants List 2023

1. Manisha Rani

2. Sumbul Touqeer Khan

3. Shiv Thakare

4. Shivangi Joshi

Approched Contestants List

1. Surbhi Jyoti

2. Twinkle Arora

3. Urvashi Dholakia

4. Karishma Kotak

5. Abhishek Malhan

6. Surbhi Chandna

JDJ 10 was judged by Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Karan Johar while Maniesh Paul took the responsibility of a host of the show.

