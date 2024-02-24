Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Mohammed Siraj supports THIS contestant

Dhanashree Verman, one of the most popular contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, is leaving no stone unturned to win audiences hearts with her sizzling performances every week

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th February 2024 12:45 pm IST
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Mohammed Siraj supports THIS contestant
Dhanashree Verma, Shoaib Ibrahim and Mohammed Siraj (Instagram)

Mumbai: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’s finale is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly anticipating the winner. Dhanashree Verma, a popular finalist, is putting on dazzling performances to win hearts. Her husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, along with other cricket stars like Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Shikhar Dhawan, is rallying behind her.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Expressing gratitude on Instagram, Dhanashree shared a video of the cricketers supporting her. She wrote, “Blessed to have support from my best family. Thank you for watching my performances on the show and being so happy that I’m back to dancing. Your constant support throughout means so much.”

Shiv Thakare Eliminated From Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

In a surprising turn, Shiv Thakare has been eliminated in the semi-finale week. Insiders suggest that his journey came to an end in the 16th week after getting the least votes. Shiv’s elimination will be showcased in the upcoming episodes.

MS Education Academy

Post his elimination, the finalists are Manisha Rani, Adrija Sinha, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dhanashree Verma, and Sreerama Chandra. The competition is fierce, and fans can’t wait to see who will clinch the coveted trophy in the upcoming finale.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th February 2024 12:45 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button