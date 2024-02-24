Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Mohammed Siraj supports THIS contestant

Mumbai: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’s finale is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly anticipating the winner. Dhanashree Verma, a popular finalist, is putting on dazzling performances to win hearts. Her husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, along with other cricket stars like Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Shikhar Dhawan, is rallying behind her.

Expressing gratitude on Instagram, Dhanashree shared a video of the cricketers supporting her. She wrote, “Blessed to have support from my best family. Thank you for watching my performances on the show and being so happy that I’m back to dancing. Your constant support throughout means so much.”

Shiv Thakare Eliminated From Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

In a surprising turn, Shiv Thakare has been eliminated in the semi-finale week. Insiders suggest that his journey came to an end in the 16th week after getting the least votes. Shiv’s elimination will be showcased in the upcoming episodes.

🚨 BREAKING! #ShivThakare has been ELIMINATED from the #JhalakDikhhlaJaa11 just before the FINALE. He is not in the Top-5 of the show. Finally, @SonyTV succeeded with their plan and stated Shiv is out bcz of fewer votes 🤣🤣. Last week's only we got the hint. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 23, 2024

Post his elimination, the finalists are Manisha Rani, Adrija Sinha, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dhanashree Verma, and Sreerama Chandra. The competition is fierce, and fans can’t wait to see who will clinch the coveted trophy in the upcoming finale.