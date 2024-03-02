Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 runner-up Shoaib Ibrahim wins Rs…

Mumbai: The curtains are set to fall on the eleventh season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, with the grand finale airing tonight. The top 5 finalists – Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, and Dhanashree Verma – will be competing for the coveted trophy in what promises to be a thrilling episode.

However, a spoiler alert reveals that Manisha Rani has emerged victorious, defeating Shoaib and Adrija in the top 3 showdown. Shoaib Ibrahim clinched the runner-up title, but the specifics of whether he secured the first or second runner-up position remain undisclosed.

Shoaib Ibrahim’s Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Salary

Shoaib Ibrahim, known for his impressive stint on the dance reality show, reportedly charged Rs 5 lakhs per week for his participation. With the show spanning 17 weeks, covering two episodes each week, Shoaib is said to have earned around 85 lakhs for his entertaining journey on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

JDJ 11 Grand Finale Episode

For those eager to witness the grand finale, tune in to Sony TV at 8 pm. Subscribers to Sony LIV can also stream the show. The winner, however, will be officially announced at 12 am on March 3.

