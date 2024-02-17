Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: WINNER name declared, check here

Mumbai: Excitement is building as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 approaches its grand finale, with only 7 contestants remaining in the competition. The star-studded reality show, renowned for its captivating performances, is set to reveal its top 6 in the upcoming episodes this weekend.

The top 7 contestants vying for the coveted title include —

Manisha Rani Shoaib Ibrahim Shiv Thakare Adrija Sinha Sreerama Chandra Dhanashree Verma Sagar Parekh

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner Name

As the anticipation grows, fans are already speculating about the potential winner, with Manisha Rani and Shoaib Ibrahim emerging as strong contenders.

Despite being a wildcard contestant, Manisha has garnered praise for her performances, leading many to believe she deserves to win. While Shoaib Ibrahim is expected to provide tough competition, a majority of the audience predicts Manisha as the potential champion.

Fans are hopeful that the finale will be a fair competition, free from bias or any perception of a “fixed winner.” Last week, Manisha secured the highest number of votes among the remaining contestants, further fueling expectations for a showdown between her and Shoaib. Check out what fans are saying.

Fans Declare Manisha Rani As Winner

The final outcome remains a mystery, and viewers will have to wait for the grand finale to discover who will be crowned the official winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Who do you think will lift the trophy? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale.