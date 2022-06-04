Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Tejasswi to Mohsin, list of contestants with photos

Mumbai: After a five-year hiatus, the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa will be gracing our screens with another set of stars grooving and competing with each other. The reality show is returning with its season 10 and it is already abuzz with rumors of several television celebrities joining as contenders for the season. Fans cannot wait for the confirmed contestants to be revealed, well, let’s have a look at these 12 celebrities who might make the cut.

1. Tejasswi Prakash

2. Adaa Khan

3. Ashi Singh

4. Mohsin Khan

5. Divyanka Tripathi

6. Erica Fernandes

7. Surbhi Jyoti

8. Nikki Tamboli

9. Shraddha Arya

10. Simba Nagpal

11. Ridhima Pandit

12. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

For the unversed, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa last aired in 2017 on Colors TV. Hosted by Manish Paul and judged by Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Ganesh Hegde, and Farah Khan, was won by Teriya Phounja Magar, a popular Nepali dancer.