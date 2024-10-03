Jharkhand: 5 Maoists arrested in Gumla

Gumla: Five Maoists, including a self-styled ‘sub-zonal commander’ of the proscribed CPI (Maoist), carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, were arrested in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, a police officer said on Thursday.

A large cache of arms and ammunition, including a carbine, three rifles, three country-made pistols, and 137 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, he said.

The ‘sub-zonal commander’ was arrested from Anjan Hirnakhand forest in the district on Wednesday.

“Based on information provided by him, four other Maoists were arrested,” said Anup Birthare, DIG of South Chhotanagpur Division, while briefing reporters.

“Several Maoist leaders have either been killed or arrested in the past three years in the district,” he said.